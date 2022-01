Martin County’s interim judge-executive sworn-in

Colby Kirk was appointed by the governor following the death of Judge-Executive Victor Slone

INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – Colby Kirk was sworn-in on Monday as the interim judge-executive in Martin County.

Kirk was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear following the death of Judge-Executive Victor Slone.

Kirk previously served as deputy judge-executive.

He announced last month he plans to run in the next election to try to keep the position.