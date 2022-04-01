Martin County stabbing suspect found, arrested

Investigators say an anonymous tip led them to James Crabtree in West Virginia

MINGO COUNTY, WVA (WTVQ) – An anonymous tip to a sheriff in West Virginia led to the arrest of a stabbing suspect from Martin County, Kentucky, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were looking for James Crabtree on assault and burglary charges in connection to a stabbing on Riverfront Road near the Martin-Pike County line in the early morning hours of Friday, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s department put out information and pictures of Crabtree and asked for any information from the public.

Later that same day, Crabtree was found and arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia following the anonymous tip.