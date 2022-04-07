Marriott Griffin Gate finishes renovations ahead of spring races

Lexington's Marriott Griffin Gate went for a facelift inside and out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Lexington, the Marriott Griffin Gate off newton Pike has received a facelift. After around 15 months of delays and supply chain shortages, it has finally finished its $30,000,000 renovations.

The Marriott says nearly every part of the resort was upgraded from the presidential suites to a new bourbon tasting area.

“It’s a reinvention of this building,” says Andrew Labetti, general manager. “Our owners and our managing company’s done a great job of maintaining what this hotel means to Lexington and its old and previous standards but also introducing all new stuff.”

The Marriott says with the location of this resort and all of the activities Lexington has to offer, it hopes to see a busy season ahead.