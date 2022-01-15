Marquee junior golf events to combine into one championship

Kentucky PGA Junior Tour and Play Golf Lex to combine respective junior championships in Lexington into one, beginning this spring.

– The Kentucky PGA Junior Tour and Lexington Parks and Recreation’s Play Golf Lex are combining their marquee junior championships into one signature event. LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release)The Kentucky PGA Junior Tour and Lexington Parks and Recreation’s Play Golf Lex are combining their marquee junior championships into one signature event. “The Kentucky PGA Junior Tour is very excited to partner up with Play Golf Lex for the Lexington Junior City Championship,” said Michael Vick, PGA Director, Junior Golf at Golf House Kentucky. “This is a great way for us to work with allied golf programs to continue to grow the game in Kentucky. Lexington’s Junior City Championship has a long, storied history and we’re thrilled to be apart of it going forward.” Starting with the 2022 edition, the Lexington Junior City Championship will be co-sanctioned by the two organizations, merging the two tournaments into what will be one of the most prestigious trophies in Kentucky Junior Golf. In previous years, the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour’s Lexington Junior Championship and Play Golf Lex’s Junior City Championship have been independently run during different times of the golf season. Now, they will be conjoined into one event, combining each event’s prestige while adding ease to the competitive schedules of the players and their families.

The winners from all divisions will earn points that will count toward the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour’s Player of the Year standings. Additionally, the top overall boy will win an exemption into the Play Golf Lex Men’s City Championship with the top overall girl gaining a spot in the Play Golf Lex Women’s City Championship. The re-shaped Lexington Junior City Championship will take place at Kearney Hill Golf Links on April 30-May 1, instantly making it one of the biggest youth golf events in the Commonwealth during the spring. “Lexington Parks & Recreation and the City of Lexington is excited to partner with the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour on the Lexington Junior City Championship,” said Chris Boysel, PGA Head Golf Professional at Kearney Hill Golf Links. “Together we share a great passion for junior golf. We are proud of the rich history of this Junior Championship and know that through this partnership we will increase the event’s reach, participation, and overall impact on junior golf in central Kentucky and beyond.” The full 2022 Kentucky PGA Junior Tour schedule will be revealed on Monday, January 17. Registration for the Lexington Junior City Championship will open alongside all other Kentucky PGA Junior Tour tournaments on Monday as well.

Kentucky Junior Golf is part of the Kentucky Golf Foundation, one of three organizations that comprises Golf House Kentucky. Kentucky Junior Golf includes the state’s top tournaments and programs for the state’s golfers aged 18 or younger, featuring the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour, Youth on Course, the Youth on Course caddie program, PGA Jr. League, and Drive, Chip & Putt.

Play Golf Lex is the golf department of Lexington’s Parks & Recreation, a division of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government. Play Golf Lex manages and operates five 18-hole public access golf courses in Lexington.