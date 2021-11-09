Marking operations scheduled for Harrodsburg Road Tuesday and Wednesday

According to KYTC, mobile lane closures and short-term stoppages will be necessary for markings to be installed and retraced.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KYTC) – Thermoplastic marking operations are planned for Harrodsburg Road/US 68 in Lexington, according to KYTC.

They say markings include stop bars, crosswalks, and arrows.

According to KYTC, mobile lane closures and short-term stoppages will be necessary for markings to be installed and retraced.

The markings improve reflectivity, and visibility.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 10 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

According to KYTC, marking operations will be in effect between Arrowhead Drive (MP 2.688) and Burbank Drive (MP 3.543)

All work/closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.