Marking operations scheduled for Harrodsburg Road Tuesday and Wednesday
According to KYTC, mobile lane closures and short-term stoppages will be necessary for markings to be installed and retraced.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KYTC) – Thermoplastic marking operations are planned for Harrodsburg Road/US 68 in Lexington, according to KYTC.
They say markings include stop bars, crosswalks, and arrows.
The markings improve reflectivity, and visibility.
Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 10 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
According to KYTC, marking operations will be in effect between Arrowhead Drive (MP 2.688) and Burbank Drive (MP 3.543)
All work/closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.