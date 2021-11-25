Markey Cancer Center provides Thanksgiving meals to patients

CEO of the foundation Michael Delzotti says its a way to make the holiday not so difficult for those receiving treatment.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Patients staying at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation for treatment during this Thanksgiving wont miss out on the holiday traditions.

The foundation will be providing thanksgiving meals to patients and their families.

It is the 6th consecutive year the center has done this with the help of donations from members of the community.

CEO of the foundation Michael Delzotti says its a way to make the holiday not so difficult for those receiving treatment.

A wall of kind messages will also be on display on the in-patient floor.

To make a gift of a Thanksgiving meal and leave a note of encouragement to Markey Cancer Center patients visit UKMarkey.org. Notes of encouragement can also be sent to HelpBeatCancer@uky.edu.