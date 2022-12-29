Marker to memorialize Breonna Taylor, racial justice protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a historical marker has been unveiled in Kentucky that memorializes the death of Breonna Taylor, the ensuing racial justice protests that swept the city and two other deaths related to the demonstrations.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement that he attended the unveiling of the marker in Jefferson Square Park on Wednesday with family and friends of Taylor, David McAtee and Tyler Gerth.

The marker says the park became a rallying place for those demanding justice after Taylor was killed during a police raid at her apartment in March 2020.

The marker also notes the deaths of David McAtee and photographer Tyler Gerth, who were killed in incidents related to protests.