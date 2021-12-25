Marion County designated for FEMA assistance

The county qualifies due to the amount of damage from the Dec. 10 storms and tornadoes

LEBANON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People who live in Marion County may now be eligible for FEMA assistance for damage suffered during the Dec. 10, 2021 storms and tornadoes.

Individuals and households in the designated counties may apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

Other counties previously designated for assistance are: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.

Residents in the designated counties can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Residents may also visit a disaster recovery center to apply with FEMA. For an updated list of locations, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Feb. 11, 2022.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw

Marion County also joins Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren counties designated for FEMA Public Assistance, which provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of eligible emergency protective measures and debris removal.

Under the President’s order, the federal share for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B), including direct federal assistance, has been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs, for a 30-day period from the date of the declaration.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion4.