Marijuana growing operation busted in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A sophisticated marijuana growing operation was busted in Madison County and charges are pending against the property owners, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at a home on Union City Road where they found the operation.

With the help of members of AHIDTA, the county’s drug task force, investigators say they found 159 marijuana plants, 68 pounds of processed pot and paraphernalia used to aid in the growing and cultivation process.

Deputies say complaints of drug activity at the home date back to early December of last year.