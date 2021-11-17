Mare in foal to ‘Gun Runner’ tops Tuesday’s sale at Keeneland

'De la Soul' sold to Jon Marshall for $205,000 at the November Breeding Stock Sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – De la Soul, a 3-year-old daughter of More Than Ready carrying her first foal by leading first-crop sire Gun Runner, sold to Jon Marshall for $205,000 to top Tuesday’s seventh session of the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale.

Consigned by Indian Creek, agent, De la Soul is from the family of Grade 1 winner Harmony Lodge and Grade 2 winners Diligence and Sparky Ville.

On Tuesday, Keeneland sold 299 horses for $9,455,500, marking an 80.61 percent increase from the corresponding session last year when 265 horses sold for $5,235,300. The average of $31,623 rose 60.07 percent from $19,756 in 2020, and the median of $23,000 was 91.67 percent higher than $12,000.

Through seven sessions of the 10-day November Sale, cumulative sales for 1,690 horses are $186,168,500, which is 32.77 percent higher than the same period last year when 1,512 horses grossed $140,214,700. The average of $110,159 is 18.79 percent above last year’s $92,735, while the median of $60,000 is 42.86 percent above the $42,000 recorded in 2020.

Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, was the leading consignor Tuesday, selling 25 horses for $1,257,000.

Two horses consigned by Taylor Made brought $150,000 each.

Stony Pointe Farm paid the amount for the session’s top-priced weanling, a colt by Not This Time who is a half-brother to stakes winner Wildcat Kate. Out of the winning Wildcat Heir mare Kombat Kitty, he also is from the family of Grade 3 winner Lance and stakes winners Katy Kat, Katy Now, Yaddo Cat and Dingdingdingding.

La Luna Latte, a 3-year-old daughter of Candy Ride (ARG) from the family of Grade 1 winner and sire Colonel John, sold to Jody Huckabay, agent, for $150,000. In foal to Dialed In, she is out of the Tiznow mare Kayce Ace and is a half-sister to Grade 3 winner Comical.

Taylor Made also consigned Motown Girl, a 4-year-old daughter of Uncle Mo in foal to Practical Joke who sold to Spring Ridge for $145,000. From the family of classic winner and sire Afleet Alex, Motown Girl is a full sister to Grade 3 winner Name Changer. She is out of the stakes-winning Northern Afleet mare Cash’s Girl.

Leading buyer Wark Bloodstock spent $215,000 on two horses.

The November Sale resumes Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET with the eighth session, the first day of Book 5.

Friday’s final session will conclude with a single dedicated portion of horses of racing age following the conclusion of breeding stock. A total of 290 horses of racing age have been cataloged to the closing day and will follow the total of 148 head of breeding stock in the catalog.

Click here for the online catalog for the horses of racing age in Session 10 of the November Sale.

The entire auction is streamed live on Keeneland.com.