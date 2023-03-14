Maple Street Biscuit Company expands into Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A restaurant specializing in “comfort food with a modern twist” is expanding into Lexington with its grand opening set for Wednesday.

Maple Street Biscuit Company will make its Lexington debut from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow. The restaurant will have T-shirts, mugs, stickers and free iced cinnamon biscuits to celebrate opening day.

The chain, founded in 2012, serves brunch in 10 states.

It’s located at 2270 Nicholasville Road.