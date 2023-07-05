Many still without power on 4th of July in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — For many, its a time of celebration, but for thousands of people in Kentucky, they’re still dealing with power outages after storms swept thru on Sunday, that includes in Fayette County.

“It is frustrating, you know, Mother Nature, you know, so we just have to keep going and have a positive attitude, you know, and hopeful, you know, that we get our electricity back on,” says Deborah Hamilton, who lives in the area of Easthill Drive and Woodview Drive.

While many celebrated the independence holiday with their families, others had to adapt to celebrating without any power.

“One of the adjustments we made, we bought the grill a lot. We didn’t have any power. So we went to that primitive instinct that we bought the grill a lot so that we could have something to eat,” adds Robert Harris, who also resides in the area of Easthill Drive and Woodview Drive.

Some residents in the area are still in limbo, waiting for their power to be restored.

“We was told as of yesterday, we will have power as of 11:30 last night. Then reports came through that we will have power about 11:30 tonight. But as they doing the assessment and still trying to find out what’s going on, had no guarantees be made. They just told me they was working on it, they’re trying to restore it today, but it may be tomorrow before we get it restored. So we just bracing for the process,” says Harris.

The power outage caused deborah’s recent trip to the grocery store to go to waste.

“I went to the grocery store and, you know, my grandsons lives with me, so I spend about $250 on groceries, and stuff like that. So I went over there this morning, you know, so I had to throw a whole bunch of stuff out,” said Hamilton.

For information on outages, click here.