Many participate in annual Lexington Downtown Christmas Parade

The parade is all in an effort to get the community into the holiday spirit.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lots of cheer Saturday morning in Lexington for the annual downtown Christmas parade.

The parade featured area marching bands, dance groups, performers, and parade floats representing area organizations..including our own Erica Bivens and Tom Kenny for ABC 36.

Santa clause also made an appearance.

“Well it’s Christmas time, we want to see Santa, we want to see the parade, we want to see this great weather just make for a great day” said Titus Covey.

“We can hang out and we can be people and can participate in our great community around here” added Tommy Covey.

According to the downtown Lexington partnership, the parade usually draws about 3500 people.