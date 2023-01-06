Many Kentuckians hope to see sports betting legalized during the 2023 regular session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many Kentuckians pushing for the legalization of sports betting during this year’s regular session. Governor Andy Beshear and several other lawmakers who are in favor of the move which failed in the state senate last year. A formal bill has yet to be presented but some lawmakers believe one could be introduced after the break.

“I don’t want to take bets on whether we can pass sports betting or not but I think it’s something we should have. I think it’s a natural extension of Kentucky’s long history and tradition of wagering on horse racing,” says Republican Senator Damon Thayer from Georgetown.

As of January first of this year, all of Kentucky’s border states except for Missouri have legalized sports betting. Some Kentuckians go so far as to leave the state to place bets on college and professional-level games.

“We’re at a competitive disadvantage right now with the states around us, and it’ll put that competitive edge back to us,” says Henry Graffeo, The Mint Gaming Hall in Cumberland vice president and general manager. “People would come in to do sports betting just like they would do horse race betting or even gambling on the HHR machines. It would give us more of a recognition in the competitive states like Tennessee, who has sports betting.”

Governor Beshear said during his State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night and again during a Team Kentucky update Thursday he plans to file legislation to legalize sports betting.

“A thing Kentuckians overwhelmingly want and that should be enough. People are who we represent,” says Beshear.

While this might be the view of what seems like the majority, for the last two years sports betting has not passed through the state senate. Senate President Robert Stivers addressing possible sports betting legislation Wednesday night.

“I don’t think it’s a big issue in this state. It’s not going to generate a lot of money. It’s an appetizer or a dessert type of portion of your overall menu of your entertainment dollar but it’s not that big of a deal in my opinion,” says Stivers.

Thayer says though he supports it, he knows some have moral or religious beliefs against gambling.

“I would urge the sports betting proponents to be kind and respectful to those who are not for sports betting and try to work in a kind way to try and convince people to be for it,” says Thayer.

Friday is the last day of the regular session before the break. The session will reconvene on February 7th. The final day of the 2023 session will be March 30th.