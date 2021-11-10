Manufacturing company workers protest against vaccine mandate

After completing their workday, they protested across the street from the 3M company building

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – 3M workers in Harrison County are being told their workdays could be numbered if they refuse to comply with their company’s covid-19 vaccine mandate. Wednesday afternoon, a handful of those workers from the manufacturing company say they clocked out from their night shift that ended at 7 am. After completing their workday, they protested across the street from the 3M company building. At this time, the workers say the company is giving them until January 4th to get the vaccine, if they don’t, they’ll be terminated. What’s more, is that they’re told they won’t be eligible to receive unemployment. The workers who spoke to ABC 36 News say its unfair treatment towards those who were once essential during the start of the pandemic.

“I understand it’s a real thing and I give my deepest sympathy and my deepest respect to those who have lost loved ones due to this virus, but at the end of the day, some of these people, this is all they have and this is a terrible time of year to put someone in this situation,” explains Christopher Cooper, a 3M employee.

ABC 36 News reached out to 3M who gave us a statement.

“3M cares about its employees and their families and we want them to be healthy and safe – our objective since the pandemic began. 3M will comply with the federal vaccination mandates because we are a federal contractor and a company with more than 100 employees. We believe it is important to get our workplaces back to normal as quickly as we can. Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent death, serious illness, and transmission. Like other companies, we have seen some sites have employees expressing their opinions publicly. We value our employees and hope they will choose to stay at 3M,” says Jennifer Ehrlich, with 3M Communications.