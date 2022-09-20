Mandy Perez is Kentucky’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mandy Perez is Kentucky’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at a Tuesday morning press conference.

Perez said she wasn’t expecting the award, but is very thankful.

“Teaching is the best profession in the world. And your teachers know that. It’s tough, there are a lot of days where you don’t know if you can go back in and do it again. But we do, every single day. And what we do matters, every single day,” she said after winning Teacher of the Year.

In all, 11 educators were finalists for the award from Kentucky elementary, middle and high schools.

One educator also won in each category of Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Middle School Teacher of the Year and High School Teacher of the Year:

Elementary School Teacher of the Year winner: Kelly Gates, of Pride Elementary School (in the Hopkins County Public Schools system)

Middle School Teacher of the Year winner: Mandy Perez, of Crittenden County Middle School (in the Crittenden County Public Schools system)

High School Teacher of the Year winner: Amber Sergent, of Woodford County High School (in the Woodford County Public Schools system)

Each educator was awarded $3,000 thanks to Valvoline, and Perez was awarded an additional $10,000.