Man with gunshot wound believed to be linked to shots fired call

Police believe the incident is linked to a shots fired call from earlier Monday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was hurt in a possible shooting overnight.

Police say a man walked into the hospital around 1:30 Monday morning suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police believe it’s linked to a shots fired call they received earlier in the night near Belmont Drive, but think the man was shot on nearby Fairgrounds Drive.

The investigation remains ongoing.