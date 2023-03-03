Man wins $50,000 on scratch-off ticket from Georgetown gas station

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man who stopped for breakfast at a Georgetown gas station and bought a scratch-off ticket as well “lost his appetite” after discovering he won $50,000.

Garry Hill stopped at Clark’s Pump-N-Shop on Paris Pike for gas and to grab breakfast before work when he decided to also buy a 500X Scratch-off ticket, according to Kentucky Lottery officials.

While scratching the ticket off in the store, Hill saw he won $200 on the first spot — until he scratched off more. He scratched off the rest of the ticket uncovering wins on all 35 spots.

“I took it to the clerk to check and was told it was for more than they could pay, and I needed to go to Louisville,” Hill said. “I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after [winning the lottery].”

He received $35,750 after taxes and told lottery officials it puts him in a better financial situation.

“It’s not life-changing but it’s substantial,” Hill said.