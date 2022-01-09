Man who tried to go around traffic in snow charged

Traffic backed up as crews tried to pull fire truck from ditch

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 58-year-old Laurel County man is charged with wanton endangerment after he allegedly tried to speed around a line of cars stopped during a snowstorm and endangered emergency workers before getting stuck himself, according to Laurel County authorities.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Mehler arrested Jimmy Dean Gray, of London, on Thursday evening at about 5:30 p.m. on Johnson Road/ Ky 472 about a mile east of London, while Sgt. Mehler and others were attempting to clear traffic crashes which had occurred at the peak of a snowstorm.

A county fire truck was being pulled from the ditch and traffic was backed up and stopped for a lengthy distance as a towing service was attempting to pull the fire truck from the ditch. Two employees from the towing service and two county fire personnel were on the roadway along with a state salt truck attempting to salt the roadway, the sheriff said.

During this event a black colored Chevrolet Lumina operated by Gray came up the wrong direction around traffic at a high rate of speed around stopped vehicles and personnel in the roadway. Sgt. Mehler noted the roadways were covered with ice and approximately 5 to 6 inches of snow. The Lumina slid off the roadway as he attempted to go around traffic and attempted to accelerate and went down the ditch line approximately 40 yards before the vehicle came to a stop, according to Root’s statement.

Gray was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree and reckless driving.