Man who killed homeless man during 2017 high-speed pursuit sentenced to 30 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nathaniel Harper, who in 2017 killed a homeless man during a high-speed police pursuit, was sentenced to 30 years on Wednesday.

Harper, 38, crashed a stolen truck during the police pursuit, killing a homeless man in Lexington.

Kentucky State Police said the pursuit began on I-64 in Shelby County when deputies attempted to pull a truck over when they realized it was stolen. The chase went through Franklin County and Woodford County before continuing into Lexington. Harper then took the Newtown Pike exit where he crashed and flipped the truck, killing Anthony Moore.

Harper’s sentencing was in Fayette County.