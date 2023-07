Man who died in Russell Cave Road crash identified by coroner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a crash on Russell Cave Road on Wednesday has been identified.

William McMakin died from multiple blunt force injuries at the scene of the crash, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

He was 29.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at 2775 Russell Cave Road.

He was the only person in the vehicle and it was the only vehicle involved in the crash, Lexington police say.