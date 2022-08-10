Man who died in Hardin County trooper vehicle pursuit identified

The pursuit occurred in Hardin County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a fiery vehicle crash after a pursuit by a Kentucky State Police trooper in July has been identified as Douglas Mullins of Louisville.

KSP identified the 42-year-old Wednesday.

The incident occurred Monday, July 18 around 7:30 p.m. after a trooper attempted to stop Mullins’ vehicle by the two-mile marker on Joe Prather Parkway near I-65, according to a press release. KSP says Mullins didn’t stop, and a pursuit began with speeds reaching 100 MPH before turning southbound onto US 31-W.

Mullins made a U-turn, ran a red light then struck three vehicles before his vehicle was disabled and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other three vehicles were taken to Baptist Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.