Man who died after being hit on North Broadway, Loudon Avenue identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The name of the man who died in a hit-and-run crash on North Broadway and Loudon Avenue in Lexington has been identified.

Ansean Jackson died of multiple blunt force injuries on Sunday around 12:04 a.m.

The 52-year-old was hit on Saturday around 11:20 p.m.

Lexington police say they found the suspected driver, Christopher Parish, who’s been charged with aggravated DUI.