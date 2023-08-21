Man who ‘accidentally’ shot girlfriend in foot at Kentucky State Fair appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who “accidentally” shot his girlfriend in the foot at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Amari McClung, 19, pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, according to ABC affiliate WHAS.

His bond was set at $10,000 and his preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 29.

According to Kentucky State Police, McClung had an unsecured handgun in his waistband and it fell while he and his 18-year-old girlfriend were on the Midway. As McClung tried to get control of the gun, it “accidentally” discharged and hit his girlfriend in the foot. This happened around 6:15 p.m.

EMS took the 18-year-old to UofL Hospital for her injuries. McClung was arrested.

No one else was injured.