Man walks into Lexington health department with gunshot wound

Investigators say the man had non-life threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man with a gunshot wound walked into the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Newtown Pike Wednesday.

According to officers, the man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation into where the man was shot continues.