Man to be sentenced next month in strangulation case

Assault happened in October 2020

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 37-year-old Perry County man will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to strangulation and other charges related to a domestic assault in October 2020.

According to the state Attorney General’s office, which prosecuted the case, Virgil Baker will be sentenced Jan. 27, 2022.

According to prosecutors, on October 12, 2020, Baker physically assaulted a female by strangling her and shooting a gun near her. Two children were in the home during the assault, investigators said at the time.

Baker pleaded guilty in Perry County Circuit Court to strangulation in the first degree (Class C Felony); wanton endangerment in the first degree (Class D Felony); unlawful imprisonment in the first degree (Class D Felony); criminal mischief in the first degree (Class D Felony); assault in the fourth degree domestic violence (Class A Misdemeanor); terroristic threatening in the third degree (Class A Misdemeanor); two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor (Class A Misdemeanor); and theft by unlawful taking under $500 (Class B Misdemeanor).

As part of the plea, a 10-year protective order will be put in place for the victim. The case was investigated by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia.