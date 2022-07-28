Man taken to hospital after shooting in Lexington

Lexington police say the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man was found shot around 7:45 Wednesday evening on Victoria Way. According to officers, the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are asking people who live in the area to check their home surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the shooting, is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.