Man suffers life-threatening injury in shooting

Found at apartment complex in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday evening.

According to Lexington Police Duty Commander Lt. Larry Kinnard, at about 7 p.m. officers responded to a reported shooting at the Fox Run Apartments in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive and found a man in his 20s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital. No name was released and police said the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified.

It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside an apartment or outside.