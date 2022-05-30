Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, believed to have happened at a hotel

Lexington Police think the victim was shot late Monday morning at the Clarion Hotel on Newtown Pike, one of three reported shootings in the city on Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound they think is from a shooting late Monday morning at the Clarion Hotel on Newtown Pike.

Investigators say a call came in about a shooting at the hotel at 11:23 a.m. They say no victim was found at the scene.

The victim’s name wasn’t released. Police say he appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting and who’s responsible.

This was one of three reported shootings in Lexington on Memorial Day.