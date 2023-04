Man shot in Main Street area; Lexington police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man shot Monday night in the Main Street area is recovering.

According to Lexington police, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Main Street. Once in the area, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of East Main Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 1 a.m., police don’t have a suspect in custody.