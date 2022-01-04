Man shot during suspected carjacking: Police

Victim suffers non-life-threatening injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning during an apparent carjacking.

Lexington Police say they responded to a shooting call just before 10:10 a.m. in the area of 1080 Cross Keys Drive near the intersection with Alexandria Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot while someone was taking his car. The man was taken to UK Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but police couldn’t disclose where he was wounded.

The car, described only as gray four-door sedan, was recovered not too long after on Swansea Court which is across Versailles Road off Devonport Drive not far from Alexandria. Police said the victim was not being cooperative but did say his assailants were “two Black males dressed in all black,” according to police.