Man shot and killed in Lexington Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 34-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning.

Lexington Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Darby Creek Road.

When officers arrived they found a man shot in the street. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect left before officers arrived.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 34-year-old William L. Edwards.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.