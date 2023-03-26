Man shot after breaking into home Sunday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in the hospital after Lexington Police say he broke into a home and was shot early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a call around 3:48 Sunday morning for a possible burglary in the 100 block of Wittland Lane.

When officers responded, they found a man who had been shot.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation shows the man had broken into the home and was shot by someone living in the home.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.