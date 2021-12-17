Man sentenced to 322 months for armed fentanyl, methamphetamine trafficking

According to his plea agreement, Robert W. Bledsoe admitted that in September 2020, law enforcement received information that he was trafficking narcotics from his home. After an investigation, law enforcement went to Bledsoe’s residence to serve a search warrant and found him in possession of a pistol, 76 grams of heroin, and 147 grams of methamphetamine, according to court records.

Officers also located another firearm, ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a debt ledger. Bledsoe further admitted he was a convicted felon and was prohibited from owning a firearm.

Bledsoe was previously convicted of trafficking a controlled substance first degree, in the Fayette Circuit Court and of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Bledsoe pleaded guilty to the current charges in August 2021.

Under federal law, Bledsoe must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for eight years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the ATF and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.