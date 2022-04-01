Man sentenced to 10-years in deadly shooting in Lexington

Seantel Watson shot and killed 44-year old Larry Rose, Jr. on Smith Street in 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was sentenced to 10-years on Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in Lexington two-years ago, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says 34-year old Seantel Watson was given credit for time served, which totaled just over two-years. He will not be eligible for probation, according to the report.

Watson shot and killed 44-year old Larry Steven Rose, Jr. on Smith Street on March 6, 2020, according to court records.

The report says prosecutors recommended a 10-year sentence after Watson accepted a plea deal, which included amending his original charge of murder to manslaughter.