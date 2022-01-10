Man sentenced to 10-years in deadly nightclub shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – James Ragland II was sentenced in Fayette Circuit Court to ten-years in prison Monday in connection to the shooting death of 27-year old Lesha Edwards outside a nightclub in Lexington in January 2019, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says the 31-year old Ragland, who is from Detroit, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter as part of a plea deal in the case. He was originally charged with murder.

Police say Edwards was shot during a large disorder outside what was then the Fox Club on Winchester Road. She died from her injuries at the hospital, according to police.

A second defendant in the case, 32-year old Gaige Jessie Phillips, still faces several charges in the case, including facilitating murder, according to the report. He was due in court on Monday, but his attorney told the court Phillips has been detained by federal authorities in connection to other charges, according to the report.