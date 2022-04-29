Man reported missing last week in Laurel County

Laurel County Sheriff's Office says Kyle Holland was last seen April 22 around 12 p.m.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been missing since last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kyle Holland was last seen April 22 around 12 p.m. off Mazie Road, seven miles south west of London. The 33-year-old is described as a white man, about 5’10”, weighing 170 pounds with black hair.

No picture was shared. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kyle Holland, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.