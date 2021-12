Man reported missing in Laurel County

27-year old Jonathan Carpenter disappeared Thursday night

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man went missing Thursday night in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says 27-year old Jonathan Carpenter was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on Kay Lane, six miles south of London.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Deputy Travis Napier is investigating Carpenter’s disappearance.