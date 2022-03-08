Man pleads guilty to shooting officers during protests

LOUISVLLLE, Ky. (AP) — A man charged with shooting and wounding two police officers during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor has pleaded guilty to multiple counts, a Kentucky prosecutor said.

Larynzo Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of assault and wanton endangerment, news outlets reported, citing a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office. He was sentenced to 13 1/2 years in prison, the release said.

The shooting happened in downtown Louisville on Sept. 23, 2020, following a grand jury’s decision to not charge any officers in Taylor’s death.

Police Maj. Aubrey Gregory was shot in the hip and Officer Robinson Desroches was shot in the abdomen while while conducting crowd control. Both survived their wounds.

Johnson admitted to firing a gun at the officers who were hit in addition to four other civilians and 27 other officers, the commonwealth’s attorney said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was shot five times in her Louisville apartment during a botched drug raid.