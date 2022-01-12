Man killed when tree falls on truck at coal mine

Another man also injured in freak Bell County accident

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man was killed and another injured in a freak accident Tuesday at a coal mine.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, at about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Bell County Deputy Sgt. Frank Foster was dispatched to an incident involving a tree falling on a truck at the Colmar mine site, owned by Nally & Hamilton coal company.

When Foster arrived, he found a Nally & Hamilton pickup with significant damage from the fallen tree and Middlesboro EMS working on 32-year-old Cecil Todd Collett, of Ewing, Va., who had been driving the truck, the sheriff’s department said. Collett was flown to Middlesboro ARH, but pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation determined a tree fell from the lose ground from the high wall at the mine site, striking the truck driven by Collett. Another man in the truck was flown from the scene due to injuries and his condition is unknown at this time.

Also assisting on scene was the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, Sgt. Adam Southern, Deputy Derrick Widener, and Chaplain Rick Dorton.

MHSA is also investigating this incident.