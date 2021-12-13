Man killed when hit by truck in Laurel County

Happened on unlit stretch of highway: Sheriff

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 32-year-old Leslie County man was killed early Sunday when struck by a truck on a dark stretch of rural Laurel County highway.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Chadwick Smith, of War Branch, Ky., in Leslie County, was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit on Highway 25 northbound abut seven miles south of London. It was reported at abut 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s investigators report a F250 pickup truck driven by 69-year-old Roger Roark, of London, traveling north on U.S. 25 hit Smith who was in the “unlit roadway in the northbound travel lane.” Roark was not injured.

Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and Lily Volunteer Fire Department. The investigation is continuing by Deputy Brad Mink.