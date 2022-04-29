Motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash Thursday afternoon identified

Crash happened at Man O'War and Lyon Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist killed in a crash Thursday afternoon has been identified. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 58-year old Wendell Keith Robinson, of Lexington, died from traumatic injuries to his head, torso and extremities.

Lexington police say Robinson collided with a car at the intersection of Man O’War Boulevard and Lyon Drive Thursday around 4:14 p.m.

The coroner’s office says Robinson was pronounced dead at UK Hospital just after 7:00 p.m.

No one in the car was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The crash snarled afternoon rush hour traffic in southwest Lexington. A portion of Man O War was closed at Lyon Drive for nearly four hours while the Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) investigated the cause of the collision.

Police temporarily extended the closure of Man O War to Versailles Road to manage traffic leaving Keeneland at the end of the race day during rush hour.