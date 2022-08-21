Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Lexington Police.