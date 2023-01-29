Man injured in Saturday morning shooting
Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Stanton Way around 6:42 a.m. for a shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man early Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Stanton Way around 6:42 a.m. for a shooting. When officers responded, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.
Police say no suspects have been arrested at this time.
If you have any information about the incident, you’re urged to call Lexington Police at (859)258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859)253-2020, or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com