Man injured in Saturday morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Stanton Way around 6:42 a.m. for a shooting. When officers responded, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no suspects have been arrested at this time.