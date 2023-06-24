Man injured in road rage shooting in Lexington

Police say the shooting happened on Hartland Pkwy and Crosby Dr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was injured in a shooting on Friday night.

Authorities were called to Hartland Parkway and Crosby Drive around 8:30 P.M. for reports of a shooting.

Officers say one person was shot, and their condition is unknown at this time.

LPD believes the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

Both individuals involved have been identified and are cooperating with Lexington Police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.