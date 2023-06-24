Man injured in road rage shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was injured in a shooting on Friday night.
Authorities were called to Hartland Parkway and Crosby Drive around 8:30 P.M. for reports of a shooting.
Officers say one person was shot, and their condition is unknown at this time.
LPD believes the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
Both individuals involved have been identified and are cooperating with Lexington Police.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.