Man injured in early morning shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police say they responded to the 1200 block of Merman Drive around 12:13 A.M. for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no one has been arrested in connection with this shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to call Lexington police.