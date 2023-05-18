Man injured after shooting on East Fifth, Pemberton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on East Fifth Street and Pemberton Street Thursday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the area around 1:30 p.m. where they found a man who was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 859-258-2600.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates