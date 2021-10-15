Man indicted on rape, human trafficking other charges

Some charges cover incidents dating back 10 years: KSP

GREENSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – On October 6, 2021 following a six-month investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 15, 34-year-old James David Burnham, of Greensburg, Ky., was indicted for seven counts of first-degree rape, eight counts of promoting human trafficking victim under 18, and several other charges with allegations dating back 10 years.

Burnham was located and arrested Thursday, October 14, 2021 by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office in Logan, Utah and will be extradited back to Kentucky.

This investigation was conducted by Trooper James Ford. Tpr. Ford was assisted by Silverleaf Trauma Recovery Services, Green County Victims Advocate, KY Attorney Generals Office, KY Homeland Security, KSP Post 15 Victims Advocate, KY Department for Community Based Services, Greensburg Police and the Commonwealth Attorney.