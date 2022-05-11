Man in hospital following overnight shooting

According to Lexington Police, it happened near 620 Martin Luther King Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in the hospital following a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 1:30 AM near 620 North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators were able to locate several shell casings in the area, but do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600 or Blue Grass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.