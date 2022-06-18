Man in critical condition after being hit by a car on Winchester Rd

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are investigating after they say a man was hit while crossing the road.

Investigators say a man crossed in front of traffic near the intersection of Winchester Road and East Seventh Street when he was hit. According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Winchester Road by Detroit Avenue is expected to be shut down for about an hour.

The LPD Collision Reconstruction was called out to investigate.